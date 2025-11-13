Hundreds rally in Delhi against toxic air as pollution hits record highs

For the first time in India, hundreds of citizens gathered on Sunday to protest the national capital’s dangerously polluted air.

It followed weeks when the lung-clogging particulate matter hovering over Delhi reached levels 20–30 times higher than the World Health Organization’s safe limit.

The smog thickened after the protest. On Tuesday, it was declared ‘severe’—the most alarming of the six categories recognised by the Central Pollution Control Board.