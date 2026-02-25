Hundreds protest at Kanpur institute after student dies in JCB collision

Kanpur: Hundreds of students staged a massive protest at a technological institute campus in Kanpur on Wednesday following the death of a final-year BCA student in a collision with a JCB machine.

Raising slogans of “We want justice,” the agitating students of the Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology gathered in large numbers, leading to a tense situation on campus and prompting heavy police deployment to maintain law and order.

The deceased student has been identified as Prakhar Singh, a resident of Ratanlal Nagar. According to reports, the accident occurred during ongoing construction work when his bike crashed into a JCB, causing severe injuries. He later succumbed during treatment.