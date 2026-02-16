“Humans think, computers do”: Insights from Tejpreet Chopra on AI’s role in India

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the world and becoming a part of everyday life. From healthcare and agriculture to education and governance, AI is improving efficiency and creating smarter solutions. Rather than taking away jobs, AI will generate new roles, encourage entrepreneurship, and shape the future workforce.



These were the key takeaways from Tejpreet Chopra, Co-Chair of the CII National AI Forum and CEO of Industry.AI, during his address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.



Speaking at the event, Chopra highlighted that AI is now everywhere, changing how people live their daily lives. He noted that India is quickly becoming a leader for the Global South by focusing on digital growth and talent.