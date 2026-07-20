Book advocates balancing AI innovation with human potential

New Delhi: As artificial intelligence transforms industries, workplaces, and daily life, a new book by author and former HCL Technologies CEO Vineet Nayar argues that the biggest risk of the AI era is not more intelligent machines, but people losing faith in their own uniqueness.
In "Humans First, Machines Second: 30 Sparks for Winning in the Age of AI", released on Monday, Nayar argues that the greatest challenge of our time may not be technological disruption but a growing crisis of human confidence.
At a time when organisations are racing to become AI-first, Nayar offers a compelling alternative perspective: "the future will belong not to those who simply adopt technology faster, but to those who continue investing in human potential".
Drawing on his experience leading one of the IT industry's most celebrated transformations at HCL Technologies and his work transforming education for millions of children through Sampark Foundation, Nayar explores leadership, self-belief, courage, trust, imagination and reinvention through thirty practical "Sparks".
"Technology has always changed the way we work. What concerns me today is not what AI can do, but what it may cause people to believe about themselves. If we are not careful, we may spend so much time building smarter machines that we forget what makes human beings extraordinary," the author said in a statement.
Structured around four themes -- Trust, Empower, Reimagine and Amplify -- the book combines insights from business, education and life to offer a hopeful and practical roadmap for thriving in an era of rapid change.
The book, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI) and priced at Rs 799, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.