Human interaction alters animal behaviour, population: IISc study

BENGALURU: Researchers from Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) shows how animals behave and respond with fear in the presence of humans.

The study titled- A Meta-Analysis of Wild Animal Behavioural Responses to Human Interactions- recently published in Ecology Letters and made public on Tuesday, analysed the animal behaviour.

The researchers noted that while animals respond with fear to humans who hunt or kill, they are far less consistent in how they react to non-lethal human presence.