Huawei launches AI Practice LAB to support practical learning in higher education

Shanghai: Huawei has launched its AI Practice LAB (AIPL) Solution for higher education institutions, with the platform aimed at supporting practical training in artificial intelligence.
The solution was unveiled at the Global Education Summit in Shanghai on September 19, held as part of HUAWEI CONNECT 2026. The summit brought together representatives from universities, education organisations and industry to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in higher education.
Huawei also released an “AI+ Practical Teaching White Paper” at the event. According to the company, the document examines ways of incorporating practical AI learning into university curricula and was developed in collaboration with academic institutions and other partners.
The AIPL Solution is based on project-oriented learning and uses industry-related scenarios, datasets and algorithms. Huawei said the platform covers three areas: foundational AI education, AI-related disciplines and the application of AI across other academic fields.
The company said the platform allows students to work on practical projects using industry cases and datasets while applying concepts taught in classrooms. It also includes engineering tools and resources for practical training.
According to Huawei, the solution was developed with 12 initial partners and has been implemented at institutions including Beijing Institute of Technology and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
The accompanying white paper proposes a framework for practical AI teaching that covers curriculum development, hands-on learning, assessment and cooperation between universities and industry.
The summit also featured discussions on challenges related to introducing AI into higher education. Participants highlighted issues including differences in digital infrastructure, teacher training requirements and the need for greater cooperation between educational institutions and industry.
Representatives from universities including Wuhan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University shared examples of AI applications in teaching, research and computing infrastructure.
Huawei said it plans to work with universities and other partners to expand the AIPL platform across academic disciplines. The company said the platform could be used for practical training, teaching, campus management and research.
The launch comes as higher education institutions in different countries explore ways to incorporate AI into teaching and curriculum development while addressing infrastructure, faculty training and practical learning requirements.