HSSC recruitment calendar coming soon; no one will be spared for exam irregularities: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will be released shortly and his government was committed to making the recruitment process more transparent, time-bound and candidate-friendly.
In an interaction, 'Chhatra Samvad Mukhyamantri Ke Saath,' with students preparing for competitive examinations, he also allayed concerns over the paper leaks and technical glitches during online examinations.
He said both the Central and Haryana Governments have enacted stringent laws in this regard and firm action would be taken against anyone attempting to undermine the integrity of the recruitment process.
During the programme in Sonipat, he told students that the HSSC is preparing its Annual Recruitment Calendar and will be released shortly to provide aspirants with advance information on examinations and results, among other important dates.
He said that certain recruitments are linked to the retirement of serving employees and, therefore, such factors are being taken into account before preparing a comprehensive calendar.
The chief minister also took questions from students and noted their suggestions about the recruitment process.
Responding to a query on Common Eligibility Test (CET), Saini said the test was introduced to relieve young aspirants of the need to appear for multiple preliminary examinations and to make the recruitment process simpler and more streamlined.
He said the government has also strengthened transport, security and other logistical arrangements during examinations to ensure greater convenience for candidates.
While noting a suggestion on a bus pass facility for students travelling regularly to coaching institutes, he said the government is already extending several facilities for candidates and understands the needs of aspirants who commute daily for coaching.
On a request for GST exemption on coaching fees, the chief minister said schools, colleges and universities are already outside the GST ambit, whereas GST on coaching institutions falls within the jurisdiction of the GST Council.
He, however, said that as a member of the Council, he would place the suggestion before the appropriate forum for consideration.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.