Kerala Plus One Trail Allotment Result 2026: How to check merit list at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Thiruvananthapuram: The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, is all set to announce the HSCAP Plus One trial allotment result 2026 today, June 8. The official sources confirm that the Kerala Plus One trial allotment result 2026 link will be activated at 10 am.

The DGE has also announced that the students who have registered for Kerala Plus One admission 2026 to model residential schools can also access the results on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in. One should have a valid login credentials such as to access the Plus One admission merit list 2026 The mandatory login credentials are SWS or application number and password to check the HSCAP trail allotment 2026 result.

How to check Kerala Plus One Trail Allotment result 2026?

Step 1: Open the official website of HSCAP at

Step 2: Find the Candidate login of Trail Allotment result link

Step 3: Clicking in the link will open the HSCAP Trail Allotment results 2026 page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as SWS or application number and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download HSCAP Trail Allotment list 2026 pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of Kerala 11th admission trail allotment list for future need.

The DGE has released an official notice regarding the Plus One trail allotment 2026 on the portal. Candidates can seek technical facilities for checking the trial results from the help desks of the government/aided higher secondary schools near their homes. The trial allotment of those who have applied for admission in model residential schools will also be published along with this. Candidates can log in through Candidate Login-MRS and check their trial results through the Trial Results link in the Candidate Login.

What after HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trail Allotment 2026?

Candidates can check the HSCAP Plus One trial allotment list till 5 pm on June 10. If required, one can request for any corrections through the edit application link using candidate login by June 10. Allotments received by providing incorrect information will be cancelled. The authority will be releasing the Kerala Plus One allotment result 2026 on June 15. The Plus One main allotment expiry date is July 1, 2026.