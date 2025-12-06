HSC exams to be held from February 19 to March 2: BSE

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Examination (BSE) on Friday announced the detailed timetable for annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations-2026, scheduled to be conducted simultaneously from February 19 to March 2.
According to the schedule released by BSE, both the regular and ex-regular exams for HSC will be held in a single morning sitting from 9 am to 11.30 am with one question paper. However, an extra 15 minute will be provided to examinees in mathematic subject which will end at 11.45 am.
As per the timetable, examinations for first language subjects of Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Alternative English will be conducted on February 19. Similarly, examination for second language subjects of English, Hindi and environment and population education will be held on February 21. The tests for third language subjects of Hindi, Odia, Sanskrit and Parsi will be held on February 23.
Examinations for general science paper will be conducted on February 25 and social science on February 27. Students will appear the mathematics paper on March 2.
Except Third Language Visual Art (TLV) and vocational trade, examinations will be conducted for 100 marks in each subject comprising 50 marks subjective and 50 marks objective (multiple choice) questions. Students will have to answer the multiple choice questions on OMR sheets. For subjective questions, the answer sheet will be attached with the question papers.
The examination committee has finalisd the 11-day examination schedule with a gap of one day between papers so that the students will able be revise and prepare, said BSE president Srikant Tarai while briefing mediapersons here.
A total 5,60,512 students have filled up forms for appearing the examinations at more than 3,000 examination centres across the state. As many as 313 nodal centres will be set up from where question papers and other documents will be sent to the exam centres, informed Tarai.
“Like previous year, the question papers will be numbered and have a security code along with the barcode and watermark to check leak and other malpractices. Apart from adoption of security and AI-based surveillance system, collectors and DEOs would be requested to depute an ADM and ADEO for monitoring the examination in their district,” he said.