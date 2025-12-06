HSC exams to be held from February 19 to March 2: BSE

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Examination (BSE) on Friday announced the detailed timetable for annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations-2026, scheduled to be conducted simultaneously from February 19 to March 2.

According to the schedule released by BSE, both the regular and ex-regular exams for HSC will be held in a single morning sitting from 9 am to 11.30 am with one question paper. However, an extra 15 minute will be provided to examinees in mathematic subject which will end at 11.45 am.

As per the timetable, examinations for first language subjects of Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Alternative English will be conducted on February 19. Similarly, examination for second language subjects of English, Hindi and environment and population education will be held on February 21. The tests for third language subjects of Hindi, Odia, Sanskrit and Parsi will be held on February 23.