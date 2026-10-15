HSBC announces Rs 200 crore programme to boost financial literacy in India

HSBC India has committed Rs 200 crore to a nationwide financial literacy programme that will run from 2026 to 2030, targeting communities that face barriers to accessing and using formal financial services.

The four-year philanthropic initiative will be implemented through non-profit organisations, academic institutions and research partners. It aims to help people make informed financial decisions, use digital banking services safely, identify fraud and improve their financial security.

The programme will focus on women, youth, migrant workers, persons with disabilities, low-income households and first-time users of formal financial services. An advisory group of professionals and sector experts will provide guidance on implementation and outcomes.