HR in the Age of AI: Why IIM Lucknow believes leadership matters more than algorithms

New Delhi: In recent years, organisations have poured vast resources into HR technology; cloud-based HRMS platforms, AI-powered recruiting tools, predictive dashboards and automated performance systems. In fact, Deloitte Global Human Capital Trends Report says 87 per cent of organisations plan to increase their HR technology investments in 2025 as they seek efficiency and competitive advantage.

Today, HR teams increasingly deploy analytics to inform workforce decisions. According to analysis cited by Deloitte and Gartner, data-driven HR practices are associated with a 56 per cent improvement in employee engagement and a 27 per cent reduction in turnover rates. Yet McKinsey reports that while many Chief HR Officers recognise the potential of analytics, less than half of organisations truly operate with a data-driven HR culture. This paradox points to a deeper challenge: organisations often have access to more data than ever before, but few HR leaders have the skills to interpret that data, connect it to strategic priorities and shape decisions that drive culture and performance.