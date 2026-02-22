HR in the Age of AI: Why IIM Lucknow believes leadership matters more than algorithms
New Delhi: In recent years, organisations have poured vast resources into HR technology; cloud-based HRMS platforms, AI-powered recruiting tools, predictive dashboards and automated performance systems. In fact, Deloitte Global Human Capital Trends Report says 87 per cent of organisations plan to increase their HR technology investments in 2025 as they seek efficiency and competitive advantage.
Today, HR teams increasingly deploy analytics to inform workforce decisions. According to analysis cited by Deloitte and Gartner, data-driven HR practices are associated with a 56 per cent improvement in employee engagement and a 27 per cent reduction in turnover rates. Yet McKinsey reports that while many Chief HR Officers recognise the potential of analytics, less than half of organisations truly operate with a data-driven HR culture. This paradox points to a deeper challenge: organisations often have access to more data than ever before, but few HR leaders have the skills to interpret that data, connect it to strategic priorities and shape decisions that drive culture and performance.
This is where structured leadership development becomes strategic. The Advanced Programme in Human Resource Management (APHRM) from IIM Lucknow is designed around this very problem. Rather than merely teaching HR technology, it enables HR leaders to interpret data, shape culture and lead organisational change in technology-enabled environments.
Unlike short technical courses, this 10-month blended programme equips mid- to senior-level HR professionals with a deep, integrated understanding of HR Analytics and AI in HR, Transformational Leadership Development, Organisation Design and Change Management, Digital Transformation and Cultural Stewardship.
In an era where data and digital tools are table stakes, the organisations that thrive will not be defined by the software they deploy, but by the leaders who can turn insight into impact. As HR functions evolve from operational support to strategic growth drivers, the most valuable differentiator will be people who can navigate complexity with clarity, leaders who can harness technology, but whose judgment, empathy and strategic acumen create real organisational advantage.
