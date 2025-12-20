HPV vaccine can help prevent precancerous lesions in girls, women

New Delhi: The Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, known for preventing cervical cancer, can also help safeguard against precancerous lesions of the vulva and vagina in girls and women, according to a study.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Oncology, showed that women who received at least 1 dose of the quadrivalent HPV vaccine had a 37 per cent lower incidence of high-grade vulvovaginal lesions than those unvaccinated.

The incidence reduction of high-grade vulvovaginal lesions was statistically significant among women vaccinated at 10 to 16 years, as their rate of vaginal or vulvar precancers was 57 per cent lower compared to unvaccinated women.