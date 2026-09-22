HPV vaccination drive at BHU sees 11 MBBS students receive first dose

Varanasi: An awareness programme and health camp on Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination was organised at Sir Sunderlal Hospital, IMS-BHU, on Tuesday, where 11 MBBS students received their first dose of the HPV vaccine as part of an initiative to promote preventive healthcare among young adults.



The programme was organised at the Centre of Excellence for Adolescent Health and Development (Model-AFHC), OPD-201, Sir Sunderlal Hospital, IMS-BHU, with the aim of creating awareness among students about the importance of HPV vaccination in preventing HPV-related diseases, particularly cervical cancer.



The programme was conducted under the supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Sangeeta Rai, HoD, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, IMS-BHU, and Nodal Officer, Centre of Excellence for Adolescent Health and Development, SSH-BHU.