HPU teachers’ protest enters Day 15, HPUTWA presses for autonomy, CAS

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association (HPUTWA) continued its ‘Save University Campaign’ for the 15th consecutive day on Wednesday, demanding protection of Himachal Pradesh University’s autonomy and academic freedom and restoration of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).



Teachers held a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office at around 12:45 pm, raising slogans and pressing for the restoration of the university’s autonomy and CAS. Teachers at Himachal Pradesh University’s Regional Centre in Dharamshala also staged a protest in solidarity with the ongoing campaign in Shimla.



The Shimla protest was addressed by Tanuj, Priyanka, Kanwaljeet, Prof Dooni Chand, HPUTWA president Prof Nitin Vyas and joint secretary Anjali Sharma.