HPU Results 2026: Know how to check via student portal at hpuniv.ac.in

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla is all set to release exam results for various exams. The official sources suggests that the HPU results 2026 will be released anytime soon for 1st years exams. Once released, candidates can access the HPU 1st year results 2026 via HPU student portal at hpuniv.ac.in/student-corner.php. One should use their valid login credentials such as roll number and other details.

The exam authority will also release HPU marksheet 2026 along with results. One can download and keep the soft copy till they receive the original passing certificate. Students are advised to get in touch with respective department for original passing certificate.

How to check HPU results via student portal?

Step 1: Open the official portal of HPU at hpuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate to the student portal (https://hpuniv.ac.in/student-corner.php)

Step 3: Find the HPU semester results 2026 link flashing

Step 4: Select the year - 1st/ 2nd/ 3rd

Step 5: Select the course

Step 6: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number and other details

Step 7: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 8: The HPU exam results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 9: Download HPU marksheet 2026 pdf

Step 10: Keep the hard copy of HPU results 2026 for future need