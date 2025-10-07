HPU recruitment 2025: 284 Assistant Engineer posts announced, selection through GATE scores only

The Haryana Power Utilities (HPU) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 284 Assistant Engineer (AE) positions across Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil disciplines. The online application process began on September 29 and will remain open until October 29.

The recruitment will be conducted entirely based on GATE scores, eliminating the need for any separate written test. The vacancies fall under Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) and its associated entities.

Breakdown of vacancies

The 284 vacancies released by the HPU are as follows:

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 211 posts

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 55 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 19 posts

Eligibility and qualifications

Applicants must hold a full-time Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/Mechanical/Civil) with at least 60 per cent marks from a recognised university. Those with a Master’s in Engineering are also eligible to apply.

Importantly, candidates must possess a valid GATE score from 2022, 2023, 2024, or 2025 to be considered.

The minimum age for applicants is 20 years, and the maximum is 42 years as of October 29, 2025, with relaxation available for reserved categories as per government norms.

Selected candidates will receive a Level-09 pay scale, ranging from Rs 53,100 to Rs 1,67,800 per month.

How to apply?

Candidates can apply through the official website hvpn.org.in . Follow these steps:

Visit the Recruitment section and open the AE application link. Fill in personal, academic, and GATE details accurately. Upload a photograph and signature as per specifications. Pay the applicable fee and submit the form. Take a printout of the final submission for reference.

In case of a tie in GATE scores, preference will be given to older candidates, HPU stated.