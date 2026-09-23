HPTU results 2026 declared for BTech; know how to check

The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has declared the exam results for various courses today, September 23, 2026. It has released HPTU semester results 2026 for BTech and Bachelor of Technology. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can access the HPTU exam results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number or name to check the HPTU results.

HPTU results 2026 declared on September 23

BTech 7th Semester Re-appear(CBCS) May, 2026 (ECE)

BTech 6th Semester Re-appear(CBCS) May, 2026 (ECE)

BTech 5th Semester (CBCS) May, 2026 (ECE)

BTech 4th Semester Reappear (CBCS) May, 2026 (ECE)

BTech 3rd Semester Re-appear (CBCS) May, 2026 (ECE)

BTech 2nd Semester Re-appear Group A (CBCS) May, 2026 (ECE)

BTech 1st Semester Re-appear (CBCS) May, 2026 (ECE)

Bachelor of Technology 6th Semester Regular (NEP) May, 2026 (ECE)

Bachelor of Technology 5th Semester Reappear (NEP) May, 2026 (ECE)

Bachelor of Technology 4th Semester Regular & Reappear (NEP) May, 2026 (ECE)

Bachelor of Technology 3rd Semester Reappear (NEP) Session May, 2026 (ECE)

Bachelor of Technology 2nd Semester Regular & Reappear (NEP) Session May, 2026 (ECE)

Bachelor of Technology 1st Semester Reappear (NEP) Session May, 2026 (ECE)



How to check HPTU results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of HPTU

Step 2: Navigate to the Results section on the homepage

Step 3: Select the course and, semester

Step 4: Fill in the required login credentials such as roll number and name

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The HPTU exam results 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of results for future need