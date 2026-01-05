HPCL commissions residue upgradation facility at Visakhapatnam refinery, boosts output and profitability

"Visakh Refinery will now have the capability of enhancing its distillate yield by up to 10 per cent (from pre-VRMP [Visakh Refinery Modernization Project] levels). The Gross Refining Margins (GRMs) of the Visakh Refinery are set to increase substantially on account of superior product slate, flexibility to process many heavier or opportunity crudes, and higher value realisation per barrel," the statement said.

This significant increase in middle-distillate output helps HPCL to reduce the gap between its HSD marketing and refining volumes, lowers dependence on external sourcing, strengthens the supply chain, and drives higher profitability through improved product realisation and margin capture.

The facility features three LC-Max reactors, each weighing about 2,200 tonnes, among the heaviest globally. Several critical equipment components were manufactured domestically, aligning with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat self-reliance initiative.