HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Dissatisfied with your marks? Here’s how to apply for re-evaluation

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 on its official website, HPBOSE Official Website. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards online using their roll number.

The results were announced from the HPBOSE headquarters in Dharamshala, following which students across the state began downloading their marksheets through the board’s portal and alternative digital platforms.

To check the result, students must visit the official website and click on the “HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026” link available on the homepage. After entering the roll number exactly as mentioned on the admit card, candidates can access and download their marksheets.

Students can also access digital copies of their scorecards through DigiLocker and the UMANG app in case the official website experiences heavy traffic.

HPBOSE has advised students to save a PDF copy of the marksheet and keep printed copies for admissions, scholarships, and future academic verification.

How To Apply For Re-evaluation Or Re-checking

Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets through the official HPBOSE process. According to board guidelines, candidates must secure at least 20% marks in the concerned subject to become eligible for re-evaluation.

Under the re-checking process, the board verifies whether all answers were evaluated correctly and whether marks were totalled accurately. Re-evaluation involves a fresh assessment of the answer sheet.

Students will have to pay ₹800 per subject for re-checking and ₹1000 per subject for re-evaluation, as per the latest HPBOSE guidelines. Applications are expected to be submitted online through the official website once the application window opens.