HPBOSE Class 10, Class 12 timetable OUT: More details here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the schedule for the 2026 board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 (regular and State-Open School).

According to the notification issued on November 27 2025, practical exams for both classes will be held from February 20 to February 28.

Theory examinations for Class 10 are set to start on March 3 and conclude on March 28. For Class 12, the exams begin on March 3 and will continue up to April 1.

The first exam for Class 10 will be English, while for Class 12 it will be Sanskrit. All exams will be conducted from 9:45 am to 1 pm, except for Painting, Sculpture, and Applied Arts, which will be held from 9:45 am to 11 am.

The board has also outlined a timetable for evaluation and result processing. The answer-book collection from examination centres will commence on March 12, with spot evaluation starting on April 2 and concluding by April 22. The annual results are scheduled to be declared on April 30.