HP University faculty urge CM to intervene over amendment bill

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association (HPUTWA) has demanded the repeal of the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, alleging that its provisions could undermine the autonomy, academic freedom and institutional dignity of universities in the state.



The association submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), urging him to convey the concerns and demands of the university fraternity to the Chief Minister for appropriate intervention.



In its memorandum, HPUTWA said that teaching and non-teaching employees of Himachal Pradesh University had been registering their opposition to the Bill, passed by the state Assembly, through peaceful and democratic means. However, despite the continued protest, neither the state government nor the university administration had fixed any definite time for holding discussions with the protesting representatives or provided any concrete assurance, it alleged.