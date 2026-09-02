HP: Three-time attendance system to be introduced in 150 CBSE schools, says CM

Shimla: A three-time attendance system would be introduced in the 150 CBSE government schools across Himachal Pradesh, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Chairing a meeting of the Education department here, he said that attendance would be mandatory at three points during the school day-at the time of arrival in the morning, during lunch break and at checkout.
He said that separate dress codes would be prescribed for teachers and students in these CBSE schools. The dress code for teachers would be made mandatory from October 1, this year, a statement issued here said.
To facilitate the purchase of the prescribed dress, teachers would be provided one-time special financial assistance of Rs 5,000. A decision regarding the school uniform for students would be taken within the next week, he added.
Sukhu said that around 1,200 teachers had already been appointed in the CBSE schools and more teachers would be recruited in the coming time. He said that the state government was committed to providing quality education in these schools and ensuring that children, particularly those studying in rural areas, have access to quality education close to their homes.
He said that the state government would provide an additional Rs 80 crore for further improvements in the CBSE schools and strengthening facilities for students and teachers.
He said the initiative was aimed at creating a better educational environment and ensuring that students in rural areas receive quality education at their doorsteps.
He directed the Education department to ensure effective implementation of the measures and continuous improvement in the functioning and facilities of the CBSE schools.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.