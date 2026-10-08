HP High Court grants revised pay scale to Health educators from 2012

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to grant revised pay scales to 58 Health Educators of the Health Department with effect from October 1, 2012, holding that their higher promotional post could not be placed at a pay structure lower than or equal to that of the feeder cadre.



A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma set aside the state Finance Department's notification dated January 30, 2016, through which Health Educators were granted the higher grade pay prospectively from February 1, 2016.



The court held that equating the promotional post of Health Educator with the lower feeder post of Multipurpose Health Supervisor was arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

The petitioners had initially approached the State Administrative Tribunal in 2016, and the matter was subsequently transferred to the High Court.

Under the Recruitment and Promotion Rules of 1999, Health Educator is a higher promotional post requiring graduation along with a Diploma in Health Education. Seventy-five per cent of the posts are required to be filled through promotion from the cadre of Health Supervisors.