HP govt exploring ways for academic, technological cooperation with Japan: Minister

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Wednesday said the state government is exploring new opportunities for collaboration with leading universities and educational institutions in Japan.
The aim is to strengthen technical education, promote research and innovation and equip the state's youth with skills suited to the changing global technology landscape, he said.
A delegation from the Technical Education Department, led by Dharmani, visited Tokyo Metropolitan University during a recent visit to Japan and held discussions with university representatives on academic cooperation, research, knowledge exchange and student exposure programmes, said an official statement.
Students from Himachal Pradesh attended a seminar at the university, where they learned about Japan's advanced education system, research, innovation and emerging technologies.
Dharmani said stronger cooperation with Japan in technical education, research and technology could help Himachal Pradesh improve its innovation capabilities and develop solutions to global challenges. He said international academic exposure would also help students gain a better understanding of global education and technology practices.
During the visit, the minister also attended the international conference 'Advanced Technologies for Sustainable Food, Health and Materials 2026' at Hokkaido University in Sapporo as the chief guest.
Addressing the conference, Dharmani highlighted the importance of science, technology, innovation, sustainable development and international cooperation. He said India and Japan have strong potential for cooperation in areas such as advanced technology, sustainable agriculture, healthcare, environmental protection, advanced materials, research and skill development.
The minister said Himachal Pradesh's unique geography and environment make sustainable technology particularly important, and that its agriculture, horticulture, water resources and natural environment require innovative solutions that support development while protecting natural resources.
India's young and skilled workforce, combined with Japan's technological expertise and research capabilities, could create new opportunities in several sectors, he said, stressing the need for stronger partnerships between universities, researchers, industries, students and governments in both countries.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.