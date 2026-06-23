HP govt approves Rs 14 crores budget for Technical Education Board

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday approved a budget of Rs 14 crore for the year 2026-27 for the Technical Education Board, officials said.
The decision was taken during the meeting headed by the Department of Technical Education Secretary, Abhishek Jain, officials added.
During the meeting, Jain also reviewed the works undertaken by the board for the year 2025-26.
He issued instructions to maintain high standards in the examinations conducted by the board.
Jain also directed the board to study the operational procedures of educational boards from other states and adopt their best practices to ensure the continued high quality of examinations, officials said.
Instructions were also issued to Jain to take appropriate steps to have the diploma awarded by the board recognised as equivalent to the class 12 science stream qualification.
The board also decided that diplomas for D. Pharmacy candidates who completed the course after 2020 should be issued in accordance with the revised notification of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).
Directives were issued to board officials to conduct periodic inspections of various polytechnic institutes and other related institutions, and to ensure the time-bound rectification of any deficiencies found during these inspections.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.