HP Governor calls on universities to prepare youngsters as creators of opportunities

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday called upon universities to prepare young people not merely as job seekers but as creators of opportunities and solutions.
Presiding over the fourth convocation of ICFAI University at Baddi in Solan district, Gupta said a convocation marked not the culmination of an academic journey but the beginning of a new phase of life.
He urged the graduates to make integrity, discipline and continuous learning the foundation of their lives and build their identity through knowledge, character, conduct and contribution to society.
Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 and the National Education Policy-2020, the Governor said education must go beyond degrees and employment and focus on knowledge, skills, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and character building.
"Rapid advances in Artificial Intelligence, digital technology and scientific innovation are transforming the world of work. While technological skills are essential, critical thinking, creativity, empathy, sensitivity and ethical values will remain equally important," he said.
Gupta urged the graduates to use their knowledge and talent not only for personal success but also for the welfare of society and the progress of the nation.
He also called upon them to contribute to environmental protection, sustainable development, a drug-free society and social harmony.
The Governor expressed confidence that ICFAI University would continue to contribute to the national vision of a knowledge-driven and developed India.
He wished the graduates a bright and fulfilling future and expressed hope that their achievements would contribute to the progress of Himachal Pradesh and the nation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.