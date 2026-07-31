Education reforms under review in Himachal Pradesh as minister backs zero tolerance for leaks

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 31(ANI): Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Friday said the state government was open to reviewing recent education reforms if any shortcomings were identified, while reiterating a zero-tolerance approach towards examination malpractices and supporting further measures to make recruitment and competitive examinations more transparent.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Thakur said the government was considering concerns raised by stakeholders over changes introduced in the education sector and had constituted a committee to examine the issues.

"Education is the foundation of our society. We want all issues to be resolved through dialogue. If anyone feels that any reform is causing hardship, the government is prepared to examine it," Thakur said.

The minister said the Education Department had held several meetings with stakeholders, including one chaired by the Chief Minister, to discuss concerns related to recent reforms. He said the government had already implemented measures such as rationalisation, the cluster system and other structural changes, while teachers had made a significant contribution to improving educational outcomes.

He said the committee constituted by the government would meet on August 5 and submit its recommendations.

"The Chief Minister has made it clear that if the committee recommends withdrawing any decision, the government will consider it. After the committee submits its recommendations, further action will be taken if required," he said.

On the government's decision to involve schools in Independence Day celebrations, Thakur said the objective was to encourage students to participate in commemorating India's freedom movement.

"The purpose is to ensure that students celebrate this important national festival and understand the significance of our freedom struggle. At present, the decision applies to schools, while the government can consider extending it to other institutions in the future," he said.

Responding to a question on the recently passed anti-paper leak law and demands from some student organisations to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Thakur said stronger coordination between the Centre and states was necessary to prevent examination irregularities.

"There has to be zero tolerance towards paper leaks. Although steps have been taken, much more remains to be done to make the system completely foolproof. Anyone involved in such offences should face strict action without protection of any kind," he said.

The minister said Himachal Pradesh had already introduced computer-based testing for competitive examinations as part of efforts to improve transparency.

"We shifted competitive examinations to a computer-based system. It is a positive step, but technology keeps evolving, and we must continue updating our systems to ensure they remain secure and transparent," he said.

Thakur said examination integrity required a coordinated national effort, noting that instances of paper leaks had affected competitive examinations across the country in recent years.

On the Centre's reported move regarding respect for the National Anthem and Vande Mataram, the minister said national symbols should always be treated with dignity and respect.