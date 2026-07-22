HP CM launches digital placement portal for technical education students

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently launched a digital platform aimed at connecting students, technical institutions and employers through a unified system to streamline placements and recruitment in the state.
The Takniki Rozgar Setu portal, developed by the Technical Education Department, will serve as a link between aspiring youth and industry, ensuring better access to employment opportunities for students pursuing technical education, Sukhu said, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.
Designed as a comprehensive digital platform, the portal will allow students to create profiles, showcase their skills, upload training and certification details, search for jobs, apply online and track their placement status.
The initiative aims to provide students direct access to employment opportunities and industry requirements, the statement said.
Employers can register on the portal, post vacancies, review eligible candidates, initiate the hiring process and update the department about successful recruitments. The integrated system is expected to facilitate transparent and efficient interaction between employers and job seekers while reducing procedural delays in recruitment.
Sukhu said 164 institutions including 136 Industrial Training Institutes, 18 polytechnics, five engineering colleges and five pharmacy colleges, have registered on the portal.
He said that 26,168 students had registered through the Him Access Integration portal, of whom skill mapping for 23,054 had been completed. So far, 97 employers have also registered on the portal.
The chief minister said skilled workers, such as electricians and plumbers, can also register on the portal and offer their services, including for short-term assignments.
He said that technical institutions would be able to manage student data, approve profiles and monitor placement outcomes through the portal, helping maintain the updated records and strengthen their engagement with prospective employers.
Sukhu said that the state government was leveraging technology to improve governance and create meaningful employment avenues for the youth.
He expressed hope that the Takniki Rozgar Setu portal would strengthen industry-academia linkages, enhance employability and provide a reliable platform for skilled youth to secure quality employment opportunities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.