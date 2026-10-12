How young founders can secure up to Rs 1 crore under Karnataka's new DeepTech and minority schemes

Bengaluru, Oct 12 (IANS): The Karnataka government on Monday announced the launch of ELEVATE Minorities 2026 and ELEVATE NxT 2026-27, offering grant-in-aid of up to Rs 50 lakh for minority entrepreneurs and Rs 1 crore for DeepTech startups to promote inclusive entrepreneurship and innovation.
The Department of Electronics, IT and Biotechnology said applications for both programmes will open on October 13 and close on November 13, 2026. Applications can be submitted through the department’s official website.
Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology and E-Governance, said the initiatives reflected the government’s commitment to building an inclusive, innovation-driven startup ecosystem.
While ELEVATE Minorities aims to provide early-stage funding and ecosystem support to entrepreneurs from minority communities, ELEVATE NxT focuses on startups developing advanced technologies rooted in scientific discovery and engineering.
Under ELEVATE Minorities 2026, eligible startups can receive a one-time grant of up to Rs 50 lakh for prototype development, market development and scaling up their businesses. Selected startups will also receive mentoring and incubation support through government-backed centres at subsidised rates.
The programme is open to entrepreneurs belonging to minority communities recognised by the Karnataka State Minorities Commission and the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation, including Muslims, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis.
The selection process will involve online applications, eligibility and document verification, in-person pitching, and a Grand Finale. Applicants will be assessed on innovation, socio-economic impact, business model, team capability and budget utilisation. Startups scoring at least 60 marks will qualify for the Grand Finale.
ELEVATE NxT 2026–27, the second edition of the DeepTech grant programme, offers financial assistance of up to Rs 1 crore to eligible startups. Priority sectors include artificial intelligence, generative AI, quantum technologies, drones, autonomous systems, robotics, advanced materials, industrial automation and space technologies.
The inaugural edition received 983 applications from across India and supported 33 DeepTech startups with Rs 30 crore in seed funding. Twelve of the supported startups were led by women entrepreneurs.
The selection process for ELEVATE NxT will include application submission, eligibility screening, DeepTech qualification assessment, pitching and Grand Finale evaluation. Applicants will be assessed on scientific foundations, research and development, commercialisation strategy, socio-economic impact, founding team expertise and budget utilisation.
Grant assistance under both programmes will be disbursed in two tranches, linked to completion of formalities and achievement of approved milestones. Selected startups will also receive mentorship, incubation, technology validation support and market linkages through the state's innovation ecosystem.
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