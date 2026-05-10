How workplace culture and leadership expectations have changed across generations

Assistants scramble across hallways signalling an entire office to change its rhythm. A few minutes later, a coat lands on the desk. A bag follows. And then orders are fired off in rapid succession.

When many of us first watched The Devil Wears Prada (2006), what stood out was obvious: the glamour, the fashion, the impossible standards, the sharp one-liners, and at the centre of it all, Miranda Priestly, commanding every room she entered with terrifying ease. Beneath her couture and cold stares was a leadership style that is both unsettling and awe-inspiring.

The sequel’s release last week raises an interesting question: has culture changed enough that Miranda now feels less aspirational and more alarming? Today’s working professionals confess, there is no easy answer.