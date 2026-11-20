“When I got struck, I was experiencing a lot of pain, and I was not able to move my elbow much. The physio came in and gave me painkillers. The first dose did not help much; there was a lot of pain. So, I was just thinking that I might not be able to bat for long because the pain was a lot, but I had to push through that pain, and I wanted to get as many runs as I could for the team,” he said.