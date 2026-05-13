How to download CBSE 12th Marksheet 2026?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 board examination results 2026 today, May 13. The CBSE class 12 results have been published in the form of online scorecards. Candidates can check and download their online CBSE Class 12 result 2026 by visiting the official websites cbse.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in and logging in using their respective roll number, birth date, center number, and admit card ID as login credentials. Along with the scorecards, the board has also released the CBSE Class 12 toppers list on its website.

How to download CBSE Class 12th marksheet?

Candidates who appeared for the CBSE 12 class exam are required to follow the steps mentioned below to access the marksheet.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, which is cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the result link ‘CBSE Class 12 Result 2026’. Click on it.

Step 3: Provide your roll number, birth date, center number and admit card ID and click on submit button.

Step 4: Page will be directed to a new window with the detailed CBSE 12 result 2026. Save and download the Class 12 CBSE marksheet 2026 for further use.

Details mentioned on the CBSE Class 12 marksheet 2026

The Class 12 CBSE marksheet 2026 will consist of crucial details, and students are advised to make sure they carefully check each one of them. In case of any error in the details, candidates will be required to contact the CBSE officials and get it rectified as soon as possible. Some of the details which will be mentioned in the Class 12 CBSE marksheet have also been mentioned below: