How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 by Roll Number

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their marks online through the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

To download the marksheet, students are required to enter important login credentials including their roll number, school number and admit card ID. The online scorecard will contain subject-wise marks, qualifying status and other important details related to the examination.