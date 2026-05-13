How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 by Roll Number

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their marks online through the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
To download the marksheet, students are required to enter important login credentials including their roll number, school number and admit card ID. The online scorecard will contain subject-wise marks, qualifying status and other important details related to the examination.
Students can find their CBSE Class 12 roll number on their admit card issued by the school before the board examinations. The roll number is usually printed at the top section of the admit card along with the student’s name, school code and examination centre details.
Candidates who are unable to locate their admit cards are advised to contact their respective schools immediately to retrieve their roll number and other login credentials required to access the result.
Students can follow these steps to access the CBSE Class 12 results online:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the roll number, school number and admit card ID
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference
Apart from the official website, students can also access their CBSE Class 12 marks through DigiLocker and the UMANG application. Digital marksheets and certificates made available on DigiLocker are considered valid official documents.
Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the marksheet. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact their school authorities or CBSE regional office for clarification.
Due to heavy traffic on result day, official websites may experience temporary slowdowns. Students and parents are advised to remain patient and avoid relying on unofficial portals or unverified information circulating on social media platforms.