How to calculate percentile in JEE Main results 2026? Check normalisation process here



The National Testing Agency (NTA) undertakes the normalisation procedure to prepare ranks for the JEE Main to help the students calculate their scores on the exam.

The normalization procedure is a method that helps the students calculate and compare their scores across various question paper sessions. Percentile equivalence is majorly utilised for normalisation across all the sections.

JEE Main Result 2026 link LIVE updates

Furthermore, the normalisation process helps derive a solution affected by multiple shifts and various question papers. Due to that, the candidates could be assured of experiencing no partiality based on the difficulty level of the examination. The main purpose is to uphold the rule of law and identify the actual merit.

In addition, this technique is well-established and could help the students compare scores over various examination sessions.

How to calculate percentile in JEE Main result 2026?

To calculate the percentile score of the JEE exam, the following details are required:

A total number of applicants who have appeared in a particular session of the JEE exam.

A highest raw score of a student in that specific session.

Provided below is the formula used for calculating the JEE Main percentile:

Percentile score = 100 * (The no of candidates who have obtained a score equal to or less than the student) / (the total no of candidates who have appeared in that particular session of the examination).

The percentile score of every session of the JEE exam can be calculated separately. While doing so, the raw scores of the students in all three subjects (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) and overall raw scores can also be considered for preparing the overall rank list (or merit list).

Therefore, the final NTA score will be prepared based on the overall raw score as well as the raw score in all three subjects.

In case two or more students secured the same percentile score in a JEE Main exam session, the below-mentioned rules can be applied to identify the order of the students in the merit list: