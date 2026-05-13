How to calculate percentage of marks for CBSE class 12 result 2026?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board examination results 2026 today, May 13. Candidates can check and download their online CBSE Class 12 result 2026 by visiting the official website cbse.nic.in. Students will receive grades, and they are required to secure the minimum passing grade in each subject to pass the exam.

Steps to calculate CBSE Class 12 percentage from Marks

Step 1: Add marks of all subjects

The first step in calculating your percentage is to sum up the marks obtained in all the subjects you have appeared for in the CBSE Class 12 exams. Be sure to include both theory and practical marks for each subject.

Step 2: Determine the total maximum marks

Next, calculate the total maximum marks by multiplying the number of subjects by 100. If you have five subjects, the total maximum marks will be:

5 subjects x 100 marks = 500 marks

If you opted for six subjects, it would be:

6 subjects x 100 marks = 600 marks

Step 3: Divide your total marks by the total maximum marks

To find the percentage, divide the total marks you scored by the total maximum marks.

Percentage = (Total Marks Obtained / Total Maximum Marks) x 100

Step 4: Round off (if necessary)

In case the percentage has decimal values, you can round it off to the nearest whole number for simplification. For instance, if your calculated percentage is 84.6%, you can round it up to 85%.

CBSE Class 12 exam total marks

The CBSE Class 12 examinations typically consist of five or six main subjects, depending on the stream one selects (Science, Commerce, or Arts). Each subject’s theory paper is generally marked out of 80 marks, with an additional 20 marks allotted for internal assessments or practical exams.

Here is a breakdown of full marks for the CBSE Class 12 board exams: