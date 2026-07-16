How to calculate NEET percentile 2026: Here's what candidates need to know

New Delhi: As candidates await the declaration of the NEET UG 2026 results, many are looking to understand how the National Testing Agency (NTA) calculates the percentile. The NEET scorecard includes both the candidate's marks and percentile, but the two are not the same.
What is the NEET percentile?
According to the NTA, the percentile indicates a candidate's relative performance compared with all candidates who appeared for the examination. It is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.
How is the NEET percentile calculated?
The NTA calculates the percentile using the following formula:
Percentile = (Number of candidates who scored equal to or less than a candidate ÷ Total number of candidates who appeared in the examination) × 100
This means the percentile reflects a candidate's position relative to other test takers and not the percentage of marks scored.
Percentile vs marks
Candidates should note that marks and percentile are not the same. Marks represent the actual score obtained by a candidate in the examination out of 720, whereas the percentile indicates a candidate's relative standing among all candidates who appeared for the examination. In other words, the percentile reflects how a candidate has performed compared to other test takers, rather than the percentage of marks scored.
Where can candidates check their percentile?
Once the results are announced, candidates can view their percentile on the NEET UG 2026 scorecard, which will be available on the official NTA website. (neet.nta.nic.in)