How this Class VII KVS student from Silchar bagged international table tennis gold in Chennai

“Winning in Chennai while wearing the ‘Garv Hai’ jersey is a moment I will always remember. When Adani Sportsline backed me, it felt like someone truly believed I could win. Every time I step up to the table, that belief steps up with me. I would like to thank them for standing with me and my family on this journey. My focus now shifts to the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Championship in Jalandhar,” said Divija.