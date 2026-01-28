How the Supreme Court interprets girls’ right to education

January 28 marks the day the Supreme Court of India first sat in 1950. Over the decades, its rulings have helped define how constitutional guarantees apply to everyday life, including children’s access to education and the equal rights of girls within that framework.

India’s right to education is anchored in Article 21A of the Constitution, which provides free and compulsory education for every child between the ages of six and fourteen. Over time, this provision has been interpreted not merely as a policy goal, but as a justiciable right that courts can enforce when access to education is denied.

In a Supreme Court order dated January 2, 2025, arising from a matrimonial dispute involving an estranged couple and their daughter, the court held that parents, irrespective of individual differences, carry a moral and fiscal obligation to support their child’s education within their financial capacity. In the same context, the court affirmed that a daughter’s claim to educational support is legally enforceable, reinforcing the principle that access to education cannot be denied on the basis of gender or treated as discretionary within the family.