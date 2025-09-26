How Tamil Nadu government schemes are empowering students

Several Tamil Nadu government initiatives, including Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, Naan Mudhalvan, and the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, are making a tangible difference in students’ lives, providing financial assistance that enables them to continue their studies, as reported by The New Indian Express.

A few such students shared their stories.

Returning to education after 17 years

Sathya, a Pudhumai Penn beneficiary, returned to the classroom after a 17-year gap, this time alongside her son. She is currently pursuing a diploma in computer science at a polytechnic in Valangaiman. Raised by a single mother, Sathya had to discontinue her studies after Class 10.

“When I went to enroll my son in a diploma course, I learnt that I too could study. Many questioned how I could return after 17 years, but within two months, I topped the class examination and proved myself,” she said.

While she had to downscale her business to focus on studies, financial support from the Pudhumai Penn and Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme eased her worries about adding to her husband’s burden.

Financial aid enabling practical goals

Ramya, another Pudhumai Penn recipient at a polytechnic in Tiruchy, saved her monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 from the scheme to buy a hearing aid for her mother.

Subbulakshmi, another beneficiary, recounted how the assistance allowed her to pursue higher education despite initial resistance from her family. She had even gone on a three-day hunger strike to convince her parents to let her continue her studies.