How summers can add stress to your liver

The hot weather during peak summers usually makes us think of ways to beat the heat and stay cool. But there is one major organ that we seldom pay heed to during summertime, which needs special care as temperatures rise — the liver. It is known for the crucial metabolic function it performs in the body. With the changing seasons, dehydration due to heat, and other factors can cause added pressure on this organ. Seasonal changes in nature, altered physical conditions resulting from heat and dehydration can put more burden on this already overloaded organ silently. This is one of the reasons why the functioning of the liver deteriorates during this period.

One of the most significant challenges that occurs during summer is dehydration. In combination with excessive sweating along with irregular water intake can lead to dehydration. As a result, the blood circulation of the whole body is hindered. Dehydration may result in the impaired liver function, thus affecting its regular functions negatively and increasing the amount of pressure exerted on it. Long-term dehydration may cause fatigue and metabolic disturbances.

The concentration of bile, a fluid secreted by the liver, is affected by dehydration. Bile functions as a digestive fluid that digests fats, so its smooth flow plays a crucial role in the digestion process. When dehydration occurs, the density of bile increases, which slows down its digestive process and leads to the possibility of bloating or indigestion.

Summer also has its noticeable changes on diet patterns. There is often increased intake of cold beverages, processed drinks, and outside food. Processing simple sugars from the consumption of too many cool drinks can add an excessive burden on the liver. Regular usage of such beverages can lead to fat accumulation in the liver, particularly in vulnerable individuals with a sedentary lifestyle, or other metabolic vulnerabilities.

Another common behavioural pattern seen during summer is irregular eating habits. The hot weather makes one’s appetite dull, resulting in skipping meals but eating large portions during late night. If not controlled, it may cause metabolic imbalance and put additional pressure on the liver, which regulates the blood glucose levels and keeps the metabolism working efficiently.

In urban cities such as Chennai, it is quite common to find higher levels of humidity accompanying high temperature. Due to which the dependence on processed food is increased since most people prefer staying indoors due to uncomfortable temperatures.

Processed food is usually rich in salts, fats, and preservatives, which put added pressure on the liver to manage them efficiently. The intake of alcohol becomes high in summer, especially while attending social events. Moreover, dehydration that results from the summer season makes the intake of alcoholic drinks risky since it becomes another burden to the liver.

It is fortunate that maintaining good health of the liver in summer does not require much effort at all.

Certain practices can help maintain optimal health for the liver. Drinking plenty of water regularly helps in hydrating the body. It should be noted that one needs to drink water irrespective of being thirsty or not. Beverages like buttermilk, tender coconut water, and fresh fruit juices assist in restoring the electrolyte balance of the body.

The diet should preferably consist of water-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and natural drinks. Foods high in fat content, fried or processed, are difficult to break down and should preferably be avoided. Sugary drinks and sodas can also add unnecessary stress on the liver’s function.

During summers, the liver works extra hard to keep up with all the internal needs of the body along with coping with the increase in temperatures. With the right practices of eating and drinking, it is possible to ensure maximum efficiency of the liver during summers.

This article is written by Dr Karan, is a consultant, Hepatology & Medical Gastroenterology, for The New Indian Express