Presentations and discussions across five key thematic areas were made at the conclave, covering the telecom technology stack, namely Radio Access Network (RAN) and Core, Applications, Chipsets, Security and Standards. Each thematic group was represented by the concerned DoT officials, who apprised participants of various Government initiatives, policy interventions and enabling frameworks being undertaken by the Department to support startups and MSMEs and strengthen the overall telecom innovation ecosystem. The Conclave also featured 11 exhibition stalls set up by startups and MSMEs, providing them an opportunity to showcase their innovative indigenous products, technologies and solutions to policymakers, industry leaders, investors and other stakeholders.