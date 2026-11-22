Groundwater is difficult to manage, with rainfall, seasonal changes, and pumping, all affecting the water stored beneath the surface. Communities dependent on wells have limited means of tracking these fluctuations. Kaavya Majumder, Grade 11, set out to address this information gap with JalYantra, an Internet of Things (IoT)-based system that monitors groundwater levels and pump activity.

Designed with rural applications in mind, JalYantra collects readings from sensors installed in wells and displays the information on a mobile-friendly dashboard. The project currently has nine active sensors across eight village communities in eight districts of Maharashtra: Nagpur, Mumbai, Buldhana, Washim, Gondia, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Palghar. Together, they have recorded more than 250,000 groundwater-depth readings.

“I wanted it to be practical, something a farmer or villager could actually use, not just a school project. Rural India brings real constraints. Internet access is patchy, expensive infrastructure is hard to maintain, and data that's too technical doesn't help anyone,” says Kaavya, a student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

JalYantra is designed to function without Wi-Fi, batteries or solar panels. Its monitoring system allows users to observe changes in groundwater levels and understand how wells respond to pumping. A portable handheld version also allows surveys across multiple wells without requiring permanent sensor installations.

The project's development involved taking the prototype into actual field conditions, where continuous measurements could reveal patterns that individual readings might miss. The accumulated data can help communities understand when groundwater levels fall and how long wells take to recover after extraction.

Kaavya is careful about defining what the technology can achieve. JalYantra does not directly address water shortages, and she does not claim that it has saved a measurable quantity of water. Its immediate contribution is making groundwater behaviour easier to observe and discuss.

To take those insights into the field, Kaavya has partnered with Krushi Vikas Va Gramin Prashikshan Sanstha, a Maharashtra-based organisation working in sustainable agriculture, rural development, and soil and water conservation. The organisation has supported JalYantra's deployments across the Vidarbha region.

“Solving problems at the grassroots means building relationships with the people who live with them, so that what we build rests on accurate information,” Kaavya says.

The teenager has been invited to present JalYantra at InnoHub during the International Water Association (IWA) Digital Water Summit 2026, scheduled to take place in Istanbul from November 24 to 26. The platform will give Kaavya an opportunity to showcase the project to an international audience and learn from others working on water-related challenges.

The next phase involves improving the system's reliability, extending its reach and making the collected data easier for communities to interpret. For Kaavya, the premise behind the project remains straightforward: better decisions about groundwater begin with knowing what is happening beneath the surface.