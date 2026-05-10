How restrictive diets affect hunger hormones, cravings and mental well-being

Cravings are often treated like a personal shortcoming, a moment where discipline slips. But what if they are, instead, signals from a body trying to protect itself? This International No Diet Day (May 6), experts highlight how restrictive diets interfere with the hormones that regulate hunger and fullness, prompting the body to push back — shifting appetite, slowing metabolism, and drawing the mind closer to food in ways that are far more biological than behavioural.

Under ordinary circumstances, the body maintains a delicate internal rhythm. As ghrelin rises before meals, it signals hunger, while leptin communicates fullness and energy sufficiency. This balance ensures that eating remains responsive and aligned with the body’s needs.