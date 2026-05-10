How restrictive diets affect hunger hormones, cravings and mental well-being

Cravings are often treated like a personal shortcoming, a moment where discipline slips. But what if they are, instead, signals from a body trying to protect itself? This International No Diet Day (May 6), experts highlight how restrictive diets interfere with the hormones that regulate hunger and fullness, prompting the body to push back — shifting appetite, slowing metabolism, and drawing the mind closer to food in ways that are far more biological than behavioural.
Under ordinary circumstances, the body maintains a delicate internal rhythm. As ghrelin rises before meals, it signals hunger, while leptin communicates fullness and energy sufficiency. This balance ensures that eating remains responsive and aligned with the body’s needs.
“When this system is disrupted by sustained calorie restriction, the body doesn’t stay passive,” explains Dr Ravi Shankar Erukulapati, senior consultant endocrinologist, Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills, adding, “Ghrelin levels increase, leptin levels drop, and that directly intensifies hunger while weakening satiety. It’s a biological adaptation — one that makes long-term restriction difficult to maintain.”
That adaptation goes beyond hormones. “The brain, especially the hypothalamus, reads prolonged restriction as an energy deficit. It responds by conserving energy, slowing metabolism, and driving stronger hunger signals. From a physiological standpoint, this mirrors a survival response,” he adds.
This internal shift is often felt psychologically as well. “People tend to interpret this as a lack of discipline but what they’re experiencing is the mind and body becoming more preoccupied with food. The more restrictive the pattern, the more attention food begins to occupy,” says Dr Sonali Chaturvedi, consultant psychologist, Arete Hospitals.
Dr Ravi also points to what happens over time, “With repeated dieting, the body becomes more energy-efficient. Resting energy expenditure can drop, while appetite signals remain elevated. This is why weight regain is not uncommon — it’s the body trying to restore what it perceives as lost reserves.”
That cycle often affects how food is experienced. “In clinical practice, we see that food stops feeling neutral. It becomes something people constantly evaluate — what they should eat, what they shouldn’t. That ongoing mental negotiation adds a significant cognitive and emotional load. That’s where cravings feel more intense. It’s not just hunger — it’s the brain placing greater value on certain foods, which makes resisting them feel much harder,” notes Dr Sonali
Both experts also highlight how common self-blame is in these situations. Dr Ravi explains, “Many patients feel they didn’t try hard enough. But medically, we understand that these responses are expected. The body is designed to resist prolonged restriction.”
Dr Sonali further echoes, “That self-blame can affect one’s relationship with food over time. It can create a cycle of restriction and overeating, even if it doesn’t always meet the criteria for a clinical disorder.”
When it comes to identifying healthier patterns, the difference often lies in flexibility. “Sustainable eating patterns allow adjustment based on hunger and routine. Highly restrictive plans tend to ignore these internal cues, which is where problems begin,” highlights Dr Ravi.
Dr Sonali adds, “The rigidity is often the red flag. When eating is driven by strict rules rather than internal signals, it becomes difficult to sustain and often stressful.”
Ultimately, both emphasise the need to broaden how health is measured. “Weight alone doesn’t give the full picture. Energy levels, metabolic health, and overall well-being are equally important indicators,” Dr Ravi noted.
“There is a shift happening. The focus is slowly moving toward sustainability and mental well-being, rather than just strict weight loss goals,” concludes Dr Sonali.
Misconceptions about ‘self-control’ in eating
by Dr Ravi Sankar Erukulapati
Modern medical science challenges the idea that eating behaviour is determined purely by willpower. Biological regulators such as Ghrelin, Leptin, gut hormones, and brain reward pathways strongly influence appetite, cravings, and satiety. These mechanisms can override conscious control, showing that overeating and weight regain are driven by complex physiology and neurobiology, not simply a lack of didiscipline discipline.
This story is reported by Tejal Sinha