How open school and night courier work saved Delhi U23 pacer Rajneesh Dadar's cricket dream

“So, I called him to my academy and had him bowl in the nets. He was a very accurate bowler, and I asked if his parents would come. He said, 'No, sir, my parents won't be able to come. I'll do whatever you tell me to do.' I would tell him to come at 2 o'clock. He used to do all of his improvements at the academy. I thought, this boy is serious about cricket, as he would come on time, and then I started paying more attention to him."