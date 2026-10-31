How much food is enough?

The students have tested the application with peers and teachers, using their feedback to improve the calculations. However, it has yet to be tested at an actual event, Vihaan points out. "I would test SmartServe at several gatherings and record the number of guests, the amount of food prepared, the amount eaten and the amount left over. I would weigh the leftovers and calculate the percentage of prepared food that was wasted. I would then compare gatherings that used SmartServe with similar gatherings that did not use it," he says.