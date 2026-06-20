'How many exams have been compromised?': Varsha Gaikwad slams official transfers over NEET paper leak

Mumbai (ANI): Congress leader Varsha Eknath Gaikwad has said that there should be a sense of dedication towards children who are the true wealth of nation and alleged that there has not been proper accountability for the NEET-UG paper leak.

The rescheduled NEET-UG exam is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

'I fail to understand how you can play with the future of 22 lakh children. We often talk about the country's assets--how much property, money, or gold it possesses--but our children are our true future; they are the nation's wealth and destiny. Therefore, there should be a sense of dedication towards them. Yet, look at how many exams have been compromised," she told ANI.

"When the NEET exam was leaked, who was held accountable? Officials were merely transferred. One expected someone to take responsibility--after all, how many times have irregularities and leaks plagued the NEET exam? If the exam is held again and something goes wrong once more, what are the children supposed to do," she added.

Tight security arrangements are in place for the NEET-UG exam scheduled for Sunday.