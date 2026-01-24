How Macron's Davos sunglasses spoke to the politics of friction with Trump

Here's what to know about the now famous shades and what they say about Macron and politics:

The glasses

The shades were made by a French firm, Henry Jullien, Macron's office told The Associated Press. They were its Pacific S 01 model, which don't come cheap, retailing for 659 euros (USD 775) on the manufacturer's website. It struggled with demand after Macron wore them for a hard-hitting speech in Davos, publicity that money can't buy.

It launched a dedicated page to capitalise on the buzz, saying “our eShop website is experiencing an exceptional volume of visits and enquiries.” Shares of its Italian parent company, iVision Tech SpA, soared on Milan's stock exchange — from 1.51 euros (USD 1.78) a share when Macron spoke Tuesday, to a high Friday of 2.63 (USD 3.10).

“Crazy week,” Stefano Fulchir, iVision's CEO, told AP. “Very honoured and happy that President Macron has used our eyewear in this important event."

Macron bought the glasses in 2024, after his office checked they were French-made, Fulchir said.

“Today, I received a call from a radio and they put on the Top Gun' music. So it's amazing," he said. “In the last three days, I slept only four hours a day, because we don't have time to answer to everybody.”