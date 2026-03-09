How Lakshmipriya Devi found the young star of BAFTA-winning ‘Boong’

She told IANS, “The whole casting was word of mouth. We don't have a structured casting system in Manipur. So it used to be, like, ‘Do you know somebody who's, like. This type of a boy?’, this was literally the brief given to relatives, friends, whoever we met. Any kid we saw, even in the bazaar, we would be asking them to come and audition. So Gugun came to the audition like this. He was fearless. The moment I met him, he said, ‘Oh, I can't do this audition because I don't know the language’. And he looked so cheeky that I knew that I really wanted to give it a try with him”.