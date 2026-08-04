How Jammu and Kashmir reached 99.09% literacy through the Centre's ULLAS programme

Srinagar, Aug 4 (IANS): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that the Union Territory has joined the league of fully literate states/union territories with 99.09 per cent success under 'understanding lifelong learning for all in society' (ULLAS) scheme.
The L-G added, "UT of Jammu Kashmir proudly joins the league of Fully Literate States/UTs under the ULLAS scheme of Union government. With 99.09 per cent success, it stands tall as the largest population region to achieve this milestone. Congratulations to our teachers, administrators and every stakeholder who made this possible."
"Let us always remember that education is the truest force of empowerment and our collective responsibility is to keep advancing this mission."
ULLAS stands for "Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society". It is a central scheme launched by the Ministry of Education in India to promote adult education, targeting non-literate individuals aged between 15 years and above through volunteer work and digital tools.
The focus area of the scheme is teaching basic reading, writing, and math skills.
The scheme provides financial, digital, legal, and healthcare awareness as well as helps adults gain skills for local jobs.
ULLAS offers basic and continuing education through school-equivalent learning and courses in arts or science.
The scheme relies heavily on student and community volunteers to teach learners. It uses mobile app and the DIKSHA Portal for registration, learning materials, and tests.
Tripura became third state in the country, after Mizoram and Goa, to achieve full functional literacy.
Tripura was declared fully literate under the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram (New India Literacy Programme), a centrally sponsored scheme implemented from 2022 to 2027.
The ULLAS scheme targets five crore learners for foundational literacy and numeracy, focusing on non-literate individuals aged 15 years and above.
Learner Goal of the scheme is to reach five crore adult learners between the financial years 2022–2027.
The annual target is one crore learners Annual Pace: Target one crore learners each year aged 15 years and above who missed formal schooling.
The literacy benchmark is to define a state/union territory as fully literate upon hitting a 95 per cent literacy rate.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.