How ISRO plans to clear space junk and tackle satellite congestion in Earth orbit

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS): Indian Space Research Organisation is confronting proliferation of Low Earth Orbit satellite constellations and accumulation of space debris, and is taking steps for mitigation and prevention, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.
ISRO's 'Debris Free Space Mission' will play a key role in safeguarding space assets and limiting further generation of debris through Active Debris Removal (ADR) and other means, MoS Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha.
Internet satellite constellations, often comprising thousands of satellites, raise collision risks in orbital regions and some satellites may fail on‑orbit and be unable to manoeuvre to avoid collisions.
Highlighting India’s institutional engagement on space debris monitoring and mitigation, Dr. Singh informed that the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC) is considered the most recognised body dealing with space debris monitoring and mitigation matters, in which ISRO has been a member since 1996.
The minister noted that small untraceable debris poses an additional risk, as such debris cannot be avoided through collision avoidance or adequately shielded against. An impact can cause mission-ending damage, rendering a satellite non-functional and generating further debris.
The Debris Free Space Mission initiative, spearheaded by ISRO, is a proactive step towards implementing guidelines on end-of-life disposal of satellites.
Dr. Singh said the Indian Space Policy mandates adoption of internationally recognised guidelines on space debris mitigation, including measures relating to end-of-life disposal, in the Indian space programme.
The Minister also stated that the Norms, Guidelines and Procedures released by IN-SPACe in 2024 encourage all Indian space actors to adopt adequate post-mission disposal measures or ensure that their space assets have very limited orbital life through natural orbital decay.
United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN-COPUOS) addresses space debris mitigation and long-term sustainability matters, including the safety of space operations.
India is represented in international fora dealing with space debris, including the IADC, UN Scientific and Technical Subcommittee (UN-STSC) Working Group on Long-Term Sustainability and Expert Group on Space Situational Awareness (SSA).
Dr. Singh said that IADC members regularly deliberate on space debris-related matters and revise space debris mitigation guidelines in response to the evolving space debris environment.
The minister stressed international collaboration and data sharing for comprehensive Space Situational Awareness and long-term sustainability.
Further, self-reliance through indigenous capacity building for space object monitoring will be pursued along with innovative measures and R&D to address emerging challenges, he added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.